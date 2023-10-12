Berlin needs to get its act together after state election results, former Siemens CEO says

Angela Merkel's former party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), won in Hesse, and its sister party, the Christian Social Union in Bavaria, took the most votes in Germany's largest state Bavaria, which includes Munich.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party gained votes in the two key regions. The AfD beat all of the parties that currently make up the main coalition government, the Social Democrats (SDP), the Greens, and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) in both states.

The AfD's candidate in Hesse, Robert Lambrou, had anticipated that voters would swing toward his party, saying that people were "heavily disappointed by the policy of the government."to adapt to the current climate, saying that structural reforms "are a must" in an interview with CNBC on Oct. 5. headtopics.com

The German government has faced criticism from multiple sides since Chancellor Olaf Scholz became leader in December 2021, as the coalition leadership tried to navigate its response to Russia's invasion of...

