Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger Discusses Investing and Reading Habits

‘I think that one of the reasons I was as economically successful as I was in life is because I read so damn much all my life,’ said Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, pictured in 2019.The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman and longtime business partner of Warren Buffett spent two hours on a recent morning chatting with this Wall Street Journal reporter in his home in Los Angeles

. Seated in his library, the 99-year-old Munger mused on everything from index funds and cryptocurrency to how investing has changed.

