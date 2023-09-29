Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B slipped 1.89% to $350.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with... This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $23.04 below its 52-week high ($373.34), which the company reached on September 19th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Honeywell International Inc. HON, -1.27% fell 1.27% to $184.74, General Electric Co. GE, -1.59% fell 1.59% to $110.55, and Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW, -0.75% fell 0.75% to $230.31.

Trading volume (4.9 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 3.1 M.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitorsShares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B sank 0.46% to $357.78 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with...

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the dayShares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B slipped 0.20% to $357.06 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with...

Berkshire Hathaway Sells More of Its HP StockBerkshire sold 4.6 million shares of HP in recent days and now holds 106 million shares, a 10.7% stake

Berkshire Hathaway gets a rare downgrade after conglomerate shares hit a record highJames Shanahan at Edward Jones downgraded Berkshire shares to a hold rating from buy and removed B shares from the firm's 'U.S. stock focus' list.

Berkshire Stock Gets Downgraded to Hold from Buy by Edward JonesAnalyst James Shanahan cited the stock's strong performance versus other financial companies.

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading dayShares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A rose 1.36% to $132.31 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500...