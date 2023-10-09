Benjamin Netanyahu Blamed by Top Israel Newspaper in Scathing Attack

Benjamin Netanyahu 'bears responsibility' for the deadliest raid into Israeli territory in 50 years, newspaper Haaretz has said.The publication blamed intelligence failures and the Israeli prime minister's policy towards Palestinians for the attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip that has so far killed hundreds of Israelis.

The paper said that Netanyahu's foreign policy 'openly ignored the existence and rights of Palestinians' and expected the Israeli prime minister to 'certainly try to evade his responsibility and cast the blame on the heads of the army, Military Intelligence and the Shin Bet security service.

Read more:

Newsweek »

Beverly Hills stepping up police patrols after Hamas attack in IsraelIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his nation, “We are at war” in a televised address.

Beverly Hills increases security around Jewish institutions following Hamas attack on IsraelIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his country 'we are at war' in a televised address.

Timeline of surprise rocket attack by Hamas on Israel'Israel is at war,' said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel at War: Benjamin Netanyahu Vows Revenge on Hamas After Surprise Attack From Gaza StripAt least 22 people have been killed after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack by air, land and sea from the Gaza Strip, catching Israel off-guard on a major holiday.

Hannah Spearritt blamed herself for Paul Cattermole's deathitemprop=description content=Hannah Spearritt blamed herself for Paul Cattermole's death and thought it was her fault.

Toxic storms blamed on climate change cloud TajikistanThe air was dry and warm and the skies over Dushanbe were gray without a hint of sun during another recent toxic sand storm that enveloped the capital of Tajikistan.