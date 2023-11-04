Bengals vs Bills: Burrow and Allen to Face Off in 2023 Matchup

Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Bills QB Josh Allen will face off for the third time in 2023 Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images) It's been 27 games since the Bills have not been favored to win, but this weekend will be a huge test for Buffalo, as they enter Sunday night's matchup in Cincinnati as 2.5-point underdogs.last year, and you probably remember, that game wasn't even close
.coming off three straight winsThere's no doubt they have plenty of talent and confidence, especially on offense, and their defense has been able to force turnovers as of late. Sunday night's game will likely be huge in terms of conference standings and what the postseason will look like. But the biggest part has been the fact that Cincinnati's star quarterback, Joe Burrow, finally seems healthy after injuring his calf earlier this year. "Joe is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, so obviously we have to prepare for that," said Bills safety Micah Hyde. "Last week was a big indication of what they're able to do on offense. With the weapons he has around him and the run game they have, we know that's their offense, and they go when Joe goes." While there were some slight concerns after Josh Allen popped up on the injury report earlier this week with a lingering shoulder injury, he's set to play in Week 9's showdown in Cincinnati
