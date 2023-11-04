Bengals to Face Bills at Paycor Stadium for First Time Since Damar Hamlin's Collapse

The Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. We all remember it: January 2, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field after a routine tackle. Since that terrifying incident, Hamlin has been outspoken about his recovery and getting back into the game he loves

. Hamlin was not at practice Wednesday due to illness and is not currently slated to play, but both Bengals and Bills fans alike are expecting the return to Paycor to be a memorable one for Sunday Night Football.Joe Burrow spoke about how Hamlin and the Bills will be welcomed by fans at Paycor this Sunday. “I expect it to be rocking. It’s going to be an exciting game. The fans are going to do what they do. It’s all in the past, and I know he is not dwelling on it either. Our fans are going to come out and support and they’re going to fight our tails off for it,” said Burro

United States Headlines Read more: WSYX6 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WSYX6: Bengals ready for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's return to Paycor StadiumOn Jan. 2, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field after a routine tackle.

Source: wsyx6 | Read more »

13WHAM: Bills enter Bengals matchup as underdogs for first time in 27 gamesIt's been 27 games since the Bills have not been favored to win, but they enter Sunday night's matchup in Cincinnati as 2.5-point underdogs.

Source: 13WHAM | Read more »

13WHAM: Bills' Damar Hamlin expects to be excited and emotional in return to CincinnatiORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Whether he plays or not, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin says he has nothing to worry about in preparing to return to Cincinnati for

Source: 13WHAM | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: How to Watch Bills vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football: TV, Betting InfoDamar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills return to Cincinnati for Sunday Night Football.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

SDUT: Hamlin y los Bills regresan a Cincinnati para saldar cuentas pendientesLa última vez que los Bills de Buffalo visitaron Cincinnati, el partido se detuvo.

Source: sdut | Read more »

AP: Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati Bengals in primetime matchup against Josh Allen and the Buffalo BillsJoe Burrow seemed to find his best form last week in defeating the powerful 49ers. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback completed a career-best 87.5% of his passes, including three TDs, in the 31-17 win. Burrow and Bengals will get a more familiar foe on Sunday night when the Buffalo Bills visit Paycor Stadium.

Source: AP | Read more »