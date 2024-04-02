Bengals kicker proposes new rule for NFL kickoffs

The new NFL kickoff rules have been a hot topic since the NFL owners voted to make a major change. One kicker has another rule he’d like to propose. 'I’ve got an idea for a fun rule,' Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson told the official team website. 'If you kick it through the uprights, make that four points. And if you miss, they get it at the 30.

' McPherson knows this isn’t something NFL owners will be approving anytime soon, especially considering the goal of this new change to kickoffs is to encourage more returns instead of touchbacks. However, points for kickoffs have been suggested before. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh once suggested one point should be awarded to a team whose kicker knocks the ball through the uprights on a kickof

