Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase nearly hits 200 yards receiving in 3-touchdown game vs Cardinals

Joe Burrow threw for 317 yards and three touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase, who finished with a season-high 192 yards receiving, and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-20 on Sunday. It was a much-needed offensive performance for Burrow, who signed the NFL's richest contract during the offseason but was slowed through his first four games of the season by a calf injury.

Cincinnati took a 17-14 lead just before halftime, seizing the momentum when Cam Taylor-Britt picked off Joshua Dobbs' pass and ran it back 11 yards for the touchdown. It was Dobbs' first interception of the season on his 138th pass attempt. The Bengals (2-3) jumped out to a 7-0 lead on their first offensive drive, boosted by Burrow's 7-of-7 passing performance through the air.

Burrow connects with Chase for 3 TDs; Bengals roll past the Cardinals 34-20

Burrow vuelve a ser el de antes y Bengals superan por 34-20 a CardinalsJoe Burrow lanzó para 317 yardas y tres anotaciones a Ja'Marr Chase, quien terminó con un máximo de campaña de 192 yardas por aire y los Bengals de Cincinnati superaron el domingo por 34-20 a los Cardinals de Arizona.

