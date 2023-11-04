Most of us have experienced that moment of shock when the hot water runs out mid-shampoo — but many experts claim the benefits of a frigid shower are worth the unpleasant jolt. For those who aren’t quite ready to take the plunge into ice baths or cryotherapy, cold showers can provide a way to ease into the physical advantages of experiencing lower temperatures of water

. Cold plunging and cold showers have gained popularity in recent years, largely inspired by the Dutch world record-setting Wim Hof, who combines a unique breathing technique to endure near-freezing temperatures for extended periods, according to Kyle Zagrodzky, founder and CEO of OsteoStrong in Nashville, Tennessee. BENEFITS OF COLD WATER: HEALTH GURU AND EXTREME ATHLETE WIM HOF SAYS WE HAVE ‘POWER WITHIN’ TO HEAL DISEASE Zagrodzky, who has had a long career in the health and fitness industry, incorporates cold water therapy in his practice. Benefits of cold showers 'Cold water stimulates blood flow, enhancing overall circulation and getting your heart pumping,' Zagrodzky said in an email to Fox News Digital. A cold shower can be particularly effective after a workout, as it reduces muscle soreness and inflammation. Exposure to cold water can also stimulate the release of endorphins, which can reduce stress, alleviate pain and instantly improve mood, the expert note

