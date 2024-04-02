Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman to Star in War of the Roses Remake

Searchlight Pictures' remake of War of the Roses has cast Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman as its leads. The original War of the Roses movie, directed by Danny Devito, was headlined by Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, and was released back in 1989. The remake will be helmed by Jay Roach, the director mostly known for comedies but also branching out into dramas with the movies Recount and Bombshell.

Cumberbatch and Colman are both stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the former playing the Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange, and Colman recently joining the MCU in last year's Secret Invasion. The original War of the Roses features a married couple, Oliver and Barbara Rose, who fall out of love with each other. Most notably, it's Barbara who comes to the realization that she doesn't love her husband anymore, even though they seemingly live the perfect life

