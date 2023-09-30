Bendii Syndrome: Star Trek’s Vulcan Disease That Killed Spock’s Father Explained

What is the Vulcan disease Bendii Syndrome? SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Lieutenant T'Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz) referenced Bendii Syndrome in Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4, episode 5, but what is this rare disorder that led to the death of Ambassador...

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Lieutenant T'Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz) referenced Bendii Syndrome in Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4, episode 5, but what is this rare disorder that led to the death of Ambassador Sarek (Mark Lenard)? Vulcans have a few diseases and disorders specific to their species, one of which is the rare degenerative neurological illness Bendii Syndrome. Because most Vulcans are natural telepaths, the side effects of Bendii Syndrome can affect not only the infected Vulcan, but also those around them.

In Star Trek: The Next Generation season 3, episode 23, "Sarek," Spock's father Ambassador Sarek (Mark Lenard) visits the USS Enterprise-D. When the crew of the Enterprise begin experiencing strange outbursts of emotion, Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) comes to the conclusion that Sarek must have Bendii Syndrome.

Read more:

screenrant »

Vulcan Vs. Betazoid Telepathy In Star Trek ExplainedVulcans and Betazoids treat telepathy differently.

Star Wars: Original Trilogy Star Breaks Silence on Ahsoka CameoAnthony Daniels reacts to his return as C-3PO.

Bear crashes picnic: Mother shields son with Down syndrome as bear gulps down his birthday mealA Mexican mother bravely shielded her son after a bear leapt on a picnic table and devoured the tacos and enchiladas meant for the boy's birthday dinner, inches from his face.

A protein that disrupts cells’ energy centers may be a culprit in chronic fatigue syndromeNew study offers clues as to how exhaustion could arise in people with ME/CFS—and potentially related conditions such as Long Covid

Bear crashes picnic: Mother shields son with Down syndrome as bear gulps down his birthday mealA Mexican mother bravely shielded her son after a bear leapt on a picnic table and devoured the tacos and enchiladas meant for the boy's birthday dinner, inches from his face.

Bear crashes picnic: Mother shields son with Down syndrome as bear gulps down his birthday mealA Mexican mother bravely shielded her son after a bear leapt on a picnic table and devoured the tacos and enchiladas meant for the boy's birthday dinner, inches from his face.