Benchmark Rate Edges Higher as Investors Monitor Fed Speeches

The benchmark rate edged higher on Thursday as investors closely monitored speeches from a host of Federal Reserve officials and awaited the release of key economic data . Market participants continue to keep track of comments from Fed officials and await the release of the U.

S. jobs report on Friday. Traders expect the U.S. central bank to keep interest rates unchanged at the Fed's May policy meeting.

Benchmark Rate Investors Federal Reserve Speeches Economic Data Market Participants Fed Officials U.S. Jobs Report Interest Rates Policy Meeting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AUD/USD Edges Up on Fed's Rate Talk and Mixed US DataThe Australian Dollar (AUD) gained against the US Dollar (USD) due to the Federal Reserve's rate talk and mixed US economic data. The AUD/USD pair traded at 0.6565, with minimal gains of 0.02% during Thursday's Asian session. The market was focused on the remarks of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who emphasized the central bank's readiness to cut rates based on data.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

USD/CAD edges higher as Fed cautions against hasty rate cuts, Oil holds the lineUSD/CAD continues channeling higher, up by almost a tenth of a percent and trading above 1.3600 on Thursday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Forex Today: The Fed, the whole Fed and nothing but the FedThe Greenback managed to maintain its multi-session constructive bias well and sound and propel the USD Index (DXY) back above 104.00, albeit ephemerally.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Gold price edges higher as market participants await Fed’s decisionGold price registers modest gains on Monday amid a quiet session as investors brace for major central banks monetary policy decisions.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Pound Sterling edges down on dismal sentiment, BoE rate cut prospectsThe Pound Sterling (GBP) drops to 1.2600 against the US Dollar in Thursday’s European session.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

AUD/NZD edges lower to 1.0770 following RBA rate decisionThe AUD/NZD cross holds below the 1.0800 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »