Benchmark Note Trading Up as Jobs Figures Expected to Grow

The benchmark note was trading up less than one basis point at 4.318% at 4:02 a.m. ET. Economists expect jobs to have grown by 200,000 in March. Separate data released Thursday showed that. The jobs figures will play into market expectations of when the Federal Reserve could start to cut interest rates. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari questioned whether there will be any rate cuts if inflation remains high.

Traders do not expect the Fed to change interest rates at its next meeting on May 1

