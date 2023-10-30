Bench Kedon Slovis? ‘How about we just protect him first,’ BYU coach Kalani Sitake says

After Slovis throws for under 200 yards again, BYU makes it clear that there won’t be a change at QB.

“I think everyone thinks the easy answer is get another quarterback in there,” Sitake said. “Like how about we just protect for him first? You know, give a chance. When he is getting hit, that’s not his fault.”

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) throws under pressure from Texas defensive end Barryn Sorrell (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) headtopics.com

But there is also a growing trend in October where Slovis hasn’t been overly accurate. His 62% completion percentage on Saturday was the highest it has been all month. He was 55% againstand 44% against TCU two weeks ago. Coming into Texas, Slovis’ completion percentage on the season was in the high 50s.Still, making a change against Texas would have been foolish in Sitake’s mind.

“We did good things at times but we got to finish drives,” Slovis said. “We had to kick field goals in the red zone. Again it is because we didn’t execute.”

