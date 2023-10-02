Bence Nanay Ph.D.

received his degree in philosophy from the University of California, Berkeley and was a professor at Syracuse University before moving to Europe. He is currently BOF Research Professor of Philosophy at the Centre for Philosophical Psychology at the University of Antwerp as well as Senior Research Associate at Peterhouse, University of Cambridge.
Using Mental Imagery Against Negativity in TeenagersDo Plants "Cry" When They're in Distress? Cats Pay More Attention to Their Owners Than Dogs DoAre Political Views the New Luxury Goods? Personal Perspective: Political views now seem to signal wealth much more efficiently than Rolex watches or organic quinoa. New research shows the shift is real.
Harvard University's first Black president, Claudine Gay, takes oathClaudine Gay, who officially took the oath Friday, has been serving as the university's 30th president since July 1.
received his degree in philosophy from the University of California, Berkeley and was a professor at Syracuse University before moving to Europe. He is currently BOF Research Professor of Philosophy at the Centre for Philosophical Psychology at the University of Antwerp as well as Senior Research Associate at Peterhouse, University of Cambridge. He is the director of the European Network for Sensory Research, which brings together Europe’s top psychologists, neuroscientists, and philosophers working on perception and the senses.) under contract. His work is supported by a number of high-profile grants, including a two-million Euro grant from the European Research Council. He is also the recipient of the Humboldt Foundation’s Bessel Research Award. He has decades of experience writing for trade readers, as he worked as a journalist and film critic before committing to academia.Why Cats Like FishWhy Your Dog Can Recognize Your Voice
Using Mental Imagery Against Negativity in TeenagersDo Plants "Cry" When They're in Distress?
Cats Pay More Attention to Their Owners Than Dogs DoAre Political Views the New Luxury Goods?
Personal Perspective: Political views now seem to signal wealth much more efficiently than Rolex watches or organic quinoa. New research shows the shift is real.
Personal Perspective: Political views now seem to signal wealth much more efficiently than Rolex watches or organic quinoa. New research shows the shift is real.As the lines between real and fake blur, Americans increasingly chase the idea of authenticity. The first step may be to consider self-knowledge, truthfulness, and other building blocks on the road to personal growth.