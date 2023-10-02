Bence Nanay Ph.D.

received his degree in philosophy from the University of California, Berkeley and was a professor at Syracuse University before moving to Europe. He is currently BOF Research Professor of Philosophy at the Centre for Philosophical Psychology at the University of Antwerp as well as Senior Research Associate at Peterhouse, University of Cambridge.

Using Mental Imagery Against Negativity in TeenagersDo Plants "Cry" When They're in Distress? Cats Pay More Attention to Their Owners Than Dogs DoAre Political Views the New Luxury Goods? Personal Perspective: Political views now seem to signal wealth much more efficiently than Rolex watches or organic quinoa. New research shows the shift is real.

Read more:

PsychToday »

After historic strike, UC grad students say university isn’t honoring pay agreementsUnions representing students, postdocs, and academic researchers allege repeated contract violations

Mobile Fire battling a commercial building fire at University Shopping CenterMobile Fire-Rescue is working to put out a commercial building fire at the University Shopping Center off of Old Shell Road and University Boulevard.

These 2 University City spots offer delicious food, drinksThis week Jessica Boyington checked out two spots in Philadelphia's University City that have delicious food and drinks!

Harvard University's first Black president, Claudine Gay, takes oathClaudine Gay, who officially took the oath Friday, has been serving as the university's 30th president since July 1.

Northern Arizona University plans to launch a medical school amid a statewide doctor shortageNorthern Arizona University plans to build a new medical school as part of a greater effort to address an ongoing shortage of health care workers in the state, the Arizona Board of Regents announced Friday.

received his degree in philosophy from the University of California, Berkeley and was a professor at Syracuse University before moving to Europe. He is currently BOF Research Professor of Philosophy at the Centre for Philosophical Psychology at the University of Antwerp as well as Senior Research Associate at Peterhouse, University of Cambridge. He is the director of the European Network for Sensory Research, which brings together Europe’s top psychologists, neuroscientists, and philosophers working on perception and the senses.) under contract. His work is supported by a number of high-profile grants, including a two-million Euro grant from the European Research Council. He is also the recipient of the Humboldt Foundation’s Bessel Research Award. He has decades of experience writing for trade readers, as he worked as a journalist and film critic before committing to academia.Why Cats Like FishWhy Your Dog Can Recognize Your Voice

Using Mental Imagery Against Negativity in TeenagersDo Plants "Cry" When They're in Distress?

Cats Pay More Attention to Their Owners Than Dogs DoAre Political Views the New Luxury Goods?

Personal Perspective: Political views now seem to signal wealth much more efficiently than Rolex watches or organic quinoa. New research shows the shift is real.

Personal Perspective: Political views now seem to signal wealth much more efficiently than Rolex watches or organic quinoa. New research shows the shift is real.As the lines between real and fake blur, Americans increasingly chase the idea of authenticity. The first step may be to consider self-knowledge, truthfulness, and other building blocks on the road to personal growth.