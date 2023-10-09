Ben Simmons passes eye test with encouraging performance in Nets' preseason opener

Returning from a nerve impingement that wrecked last season, Simmons had 10 points, three assists and a steal in 14:07 encouraging first-half minutes.

Simmons — who hadn’t played since Feb. 15 due to back woes — looked active, athletic and aggressive before sitting the second half, along with all the starters other than Cam Thomas.

Simmons took LeBron James off the dribble for a driving layup on his second touch of the night, got up higher on a dunk than he did at any point since joining the Nets, and was confident enough to try things (even when they didn’t come off, like his behind-the-back pass that sailed out of bounds). headtopics.com

Now the Nets can only hope to get Simmons back to his old self to form a building block alongside Mikal Bridges, who arrived in the Durant trade. He rushed back too early and averaged career lows of just 6.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6.1 assists in 42 ineffective appearances before being shut down.Clearly playing Simmons alongside fellow non-shooter Nic Claxton caused some spacing issues that were exacerbated by Cam Johnson’s bad hamstring. That’s a work in progress.

