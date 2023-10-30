Ben Carson Endorses Trump for President

Dr. Ben Carson, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, endorsed Donald Trump in a speech in Iowa on Sunday, introducing the former president and leading 2024 Republican candidate as "my friend and your friend, and a friend of America," The Hill reported.

"As I stand here today, I want to offer my most confident and full endorsement of Donald J. Trump," said Carson, who served in Trump's administration as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He said that Trump "believes in our freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to keep and bear arms. So we can fix our country, and we can make America great again. And President Donald J. Trump is the person to do that.

