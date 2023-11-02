The blobs, which are in the mantle near the center of the Earth beneath Africa and the Pacific Ocean, have been known about since the 1980s, but a new paperIf the theory is correct then geologists have uncovered the remains of Theia, a Mars-sized planet that crashed into Earth. According to the giant-impact theory, the debris from this impact collected in an orbit around Earth to form the moon.

The discovery comes just weeks after new studies of moon dust returned by the Apollo 17 crew of 1972 revealed thatThe blobs, which scientists call large low-velocity provinces (LLVPs), were discovered in the 1980s by scientists measuring seismic waves traveling through Earth. Seismic waves slow down as they move through this dense material. They both have an unusually high iron content, something they have in common with the moon.

“I had a ‘eureka moment’ and realized that the iron-rich impactor could have transformed into mantle blobs,” said Qian Yuan, currently an O.K. Earl Postdoctoral Fellow at Caltech, in a. Simulations confirmed that the physics of the collision could have led to the formation of both the LLVPs and the moon.

The LLVPs are large, continent-sized regions within our planet. If they were on Earth's surface they would make a layer roughly 60 miles (100 kilometers) thick around the entire planet.Crucially for this discovery, Theia's impact with Earth appears not to have been energetic enough to melt the Earth's lower mantle. That's the only scenario in which traces of Theia could have survived as detectable blobs rather than being mixed in with the rest of the material.

