Below Deck Med's Kyle Viljoen Rushes To ER After Throat Pain & Tongue Swelling (Will He Make Full Recovery?)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Below Deck Mediterranean's Kyle Viljoen was hospitalized after some severe throat pain and tongue swelling (among other symptoms). Kyle was introduced in Below Deck Med season 7 as a Second Stew and joined the crew of the Mustique once again for Below Deck Med season 8. With Kyle being a successful member of Captain Sandy Yawn's crew, he's become a hit in the franchise. While he's working on Below Deck Med on screen, back at home, Kyle's been dealing with some traumatic health issues.

Over the weekend, Kyle shared some graphic images and a long post on Instagram about what he described as "the most painful and traumatic bodily experience of my life." Kyle went on to explain that after starting some new medication, he began to generally feel unwell. Things quickly changed for the Below Deck Med season 8 star as the hours progressed, and after being misdiagnosed, Kyle experienced "worsening blisters, inability to tolerate swallowing, tongue swelling, and change in vision."

After dealing with severe and worsening symptoms for nearly a week, Kyle was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with Stevens-Johns Syndrome (SJS). According to Kyle, SJS is a "serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes. Treated as a medical emergency requiring hospitalization. Usually a reaction to certain medications that starts with flu-like symptoms, followed by a painful rash that spreads with bursting and oozing blisters." Kyle was treated by some of the best doctors possible and has been doing better.

Below Deck Med's Kyle Viljoen Will Make "Full Recovery" After the correct diagnosis and treatment, Kyle shared that he won't be out of commission for long. "With an impeccable medical staff, a loving fiancé, and support of friends and family I am working towards making a full recovery," Kyle shared on Instagram. "I am over the moon with optimism and hope." While Kyle is used to dealing with incredibly high pressure issues in his role on Below Deck Med, handling a health crisis can be far more taxing than any professional situation. With Kyle's fiancé by his side and his doctors taking care of him, Below Deck viewers won't have to worry about his future on the franchise.Kyle is no stranger to high-intensity situations, especially after dealing with a few charter seasons with Captain Sandy. Though Captain Sandy's crews tend to have a bit more structure than some of the others in the Below Deck franchise, the charters they deal with can be tougher, and the guests they handle can be more fickle. Kyle, who described Below Deck Med season 8 as being one of the most difficult charter seasons of his entire career, is at least well-versed in the ability to keep cool under pressure. Seeing him handle something so delicate is hard, but it's great that he kept everyone in the loop.

With Below Deck Med season 8 just getting started, excitement is building to see more of Kyle, Captain Sandy, and the rest of Mustique's crew. After seeing Kyle deal with charter guests who aren't getting their way or a misbehaving crew, understanding that he's just as deliberate and careful in his day-to-day life is refreshing. Those who enjoy Kyle and Below Deck as a franchise will no doubt appreciate that he's chosen to share something personal.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.