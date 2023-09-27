Below Deck Down Under - Who Is Joao Franco's Infamous Alter Ego?

Who's Joao's alter ego? However, anyone who has watched Joao on Below Deck Mediterranean has seen this drunken side to him before. Whenever the bosun gets out of control drunk and acts like a fool, Joao calls this his alter ego, Jezabob.

While Joao has done his best since appearing on Below Deck Med to keep his alter ego under wraps, sometimes he can't help but let him out.Joao Has An Alter Ego Named Jezabob After filming Below Deck Med seasons 3 and 4, when Joao was first introduced to the franchise, he opened up about his alter ego Jezabob. During a Below Deck Med season 4 after the show, Joao said he has never met his alter ego as he's never in the right frame of mind when he comes out. "It's a big drinking culture back home. There's not much to do [...] we get away with drinking at quite an early stage of our lives. I got into a lot of fights [...} After watching myself last year, I actually met Jezabob for the first time," Joao revealed (via Bravo TV). He was shocked watching himself like this for the first time.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Joao Franco let out his alter ego by accident during the season finale of Below Deck Down Under season 2. During the final episode, the crew celebrated the end of their charter season by going out and having the best time they've had all season. Joao had a little too much to drink and became someone no one recognized, including his boatmance partner Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph. He even made the mistake of asking Stew Margot Sisson to kiss him.

Joao admitted that the biggest difference between him and Jezabob is that Jezabob has no filter. Joao is similar in a way, but he says things in a nicer way than Jezabob does. While Joao was able to keep his alter ego at bay during Below Deck Med season 4, the same could be said for Joao during the finale of Below Deck Down Under season 2.

Joao Was Disappointed When His Alter Ego Came Out On Below Deck Down Under During their last crew night out, Joao drank a little too much, and Jezabob came out again after several years in hiding. Tzarina was the first to point out that Joao was not being himself, but it was not clear until Joao tried to kiss Margot. The next morning, Joao was not only ashamed of how he treated Tzarina but also for making a move on her friend.

Joao's alter ego, Jezabob, is a drunk-induced character that the bosun has tried to keep under control for years. However, when alcohol is involved, it's difficult for the Below Deck Down Under star to keep Jezabob under control. Hopefully, Joao will do a better job next season if he returns.