Beloved Neighborhood Advocate Emily Foster Remembered

Friends and family are devastated by the sudden death of Emily Foster, a beloved advocate in her neighborhood. Foster, who worked at Ohio State before retiring in 2008, was known for her work as an editor and writer in Columbus. A celebration of life is being planned for Foster on Nov. 12 at the Indianola Presbyterian Church. Foster's friends and family are preparing to say their final goodbyes.

