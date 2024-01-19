Beloved Math Teacher in Alexandria Public Schools Passes Away

Louis Kokonis, who died in early January, taught math in Alexandria Public Schools for more than 60 years. Kokonis, the division’s longest-serving teacher, was remembered as a quiet and humble man, known for his kindness. Former ACHS principal Peter Balas said his longevity as a teacher is a testament to education overall. Sehar Saba, a student who took calculus BC with Kokonis, helped him pack up and head out for the day on Jan. 3.
