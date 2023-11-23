Beloved Ice Cream Shop in Barberton Opens on Thanksgiving for Last-Minute Treats

Skoops Ice Cream, a beloved staple in Barberton, opened up for a few hours on Thanksgiving to provide last-minute sweet treats to customers. Owner Terry Rastetter-Helbling shared that the tradition started a couple of years ago when a customer needed to pick up a cake on Thanksgiving. Since then, Rastetter-Helbling has opened the shop on Thanksgiving to serve customers who need ice cream for their holiday pies.





