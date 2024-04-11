Beloved Employee Fatally Shot During Training Exercise at Ohio Prison

Osborne, a beloved employee of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, was shot and killed during a training exercise at the Corrections Training Academy in Orient. Friends and family are grieving and questioning how this tragedy could have occurred.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections has provided limited information about the incident. Governor Mike Dewine has expressed his condolences and ordered flags to be flown at half staff in honor of Lieutenant Osborne's family.

Ohio Prison Training Exercise Shooting Tragedy Grief Investigation Condolences Flags At Half Staff

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox28columbus / 🏆 249. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Flags lowered to honor Ohio corrections officer who was fatally shot during training exerciseOSHP is handling the investigation into the shooting.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Community mourns corrections officer killed in training as questions remain about incidentWe're learning more about the impact Lt. Rodney Osborne had on his family and the community.Osborne was shot and killed during a training exercise at the Correc

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Northeast Ohio mom starts Death Doula School, training program following social media successReporter at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Ohio's General Election Ballot May Not Include Candidates Nominated by Democratic National ConventionOhio's general election ballot may not include candidates nominated by the Democratic National Convention due to a scheduling conflict. The Ohio secretary of state must certify candidates 90 days before the general election, but the DNC is set to start after this deadline. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has brought this issue to the attention of the Ohio Democratic Party, suggesting that either the DNC moves up its convention or the Ohio General Assembly creates an exception to the requirement. The situation is being monitored, and it is expected that Joe Biden will still be on the ballot in Ohio.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

BTS’s Suga Enters Army Training Center + To Resume Service After Receiving Basic Military TrainingGray, Woo Won Jae, Lee Hi, and GooseBumps have parted ways with AOMG. On March 28, AOMG released a statement on their official social media accounts announcing the expiration of the exclusive contracts with their artists Gray, Woo Won Jae, Lee Hi, and GooseBumps. Read the full statement below: Hello, this is AOMG.

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Ohio State Guard Bowen Hardman Enters Transfer Portal After Two Seasons at Ohio StateBowen Hardman has entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Ohio State.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »