Beloved Contestant Eddie Timanus: A Memorable Player on Jeopardy

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.
competed in the Teen Tournament, where she gave some of the funniest answers during the interview segment.In a discussion of favorite contestants on the r/Jeopardy Reddit thread, fans are quick to dub Jennings the"GOAT," an acronym that stands for the"have been impeccable, as is his ability to banter with contestants," a comment on the"Appreciation post for Ken Jennings" Reddit thread reads.Another added,"Chuck Forrest is one of my favorites.
"Alex is absolutely my favorite contestant of all time," another wrote."I've always been in favor of betting big on Daily Doubles, and the way he bet was awesome. While most people's dream is to be on Jeopardy and say 'I'll make it a true daily double,' my dream is to be on Jeopardy and say 'bet it all' and wave my hand just as Alex would when he bet on DD.
"Brad is probably the best jeopardy player of all time," a Redditor wrote, noting that he's also a"cool dude." "I remember this guy! When I was a young kid my brothers and I watched him the first time he was ever on jeopardy," another comment reads."We talked about him for years afterwards we used to say he was the smartest guy we ever saw."
Eddie Timanus Jeopardy Blind Contestant Beloved Player Alex Trebek
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »
Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »
Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »
Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »
Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »