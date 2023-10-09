Beloved 'Bluey' character may be neurodivergent with ADHD

To many of us, Bluey isn’t JUST a TV show about a dog and her family. It’s a relatable Aussie show with hidden meanings and lessons (and the occasional sausage dog) carefully woven into each episode.

According to some fans, Bluey is so active and playful because she is, quite possibly, neurodivergent. “My question is how is she? Because she reminds me a lot of myself as a kid making up games and playing with her sibling. Although she way better at making friends than myself.”Many fans insisted that Bluey was just a normal ‘child’ (read: dog) doing normal things a ‘child’ (read: dog) her age would do when playing with her siblings and peers.“I feel as if Bluey is just a kid.

Another pointed out: “They’re Heelers aka a hyperactive breed. But also she’s a young child aka a hyperactive stage of life. It’s not that deep, y’all.” “She’s a normal child. She just goes to a Waldorf/Stainer school. Honestly some of y’all read far too much into this show. Not everything has some hidden deep meaning behind it.”“I could totally see her having ADHD. I wasn’t as good at making friends, still not, at 28 lol but the hide-and-seek episode where she kept losing focus, is me. headtopics.com

And another viewer weighed in: “I agree that she’s neurodivergent. But I don’t think that’s why she’s at that school. As far as I can tell it is a Waldorf school. It may just be that Bingo hasn’t aged into that school yet and that’s why she’s at a different school.

