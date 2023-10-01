‘Belligerent’ Dion Lewis called cops ‘p–ies’, threatened to spit on them before arrest

Lewis, 33, was reportedly charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

Police were called to to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino around 2 p.m. on Sept. 18, per the obtained documents, after security claimed he was “unruly.”

He “became belligerent in front of other casino patrons, calling officers ‘p—ies,’ and advising he was not leaving the property because he did nothing wrong” and told a sergeant he’d spit in his face “if he touched him,” according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

Lewis was allegedly told he had to leave and escorted out, where police originally allowed him to take a cab home without further repercussions before he went on his tirade.

Dion Lewis was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with misdemeanor trespassing.He was brought to Hillsborough County jail,, and was released just before midnight on a $500 bond.

Lewis’ lawyers reportedly submitted a not guilty plea for him, and he’s due back in court in November.

An Albany native, Lewis starred at Pittsburgh before playing eight seasons in the NFL between 2011-20 with the Eagles, Patriots, Titans and Giants, most notably winning Super Bowl 2017 with New England.Dion Lewis played his final season with the Giants.Dion Lewis (L.) takes a handoff from Tom Brady during Super Bowl 2017.Originally a fifth-round pick by the Eagles, Lewis played his first two seasons there before being traded to the Browns, though he never actually played for Cleveland after fracturing his fibula in the preseason, missing the entire season and subsequently being cut.

He was then unable to stick on a roster before he made the Patriots’ roster the following year.

Lewis spent three seasons with the Patriots, and rushed for 283 yards and added 94 receiving yards in the 2016-17 regular season, before adding 79 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, 33 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in the postseason en route to New England’s championship.Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

He was also part of the Patriots team that lost in the Super Bowl to the Eagles the following year.

Lewis spent two seasons with the Titans before playing his last year with the Giants.