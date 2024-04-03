Bell Textron Considers $429 Million Manufacturing Facility in North Texas

Bell Textron Inc. is considering the location for a $429 million advanced manufacturing facility in North Texas. The facility will produce component parts for aircraft after being awarded the future long range assault aircraft contract.

The Office of the Texas Comptroller has recommended approval of the company's application for tax abatement, potentially bringing a significant investment to Fort Worth.

