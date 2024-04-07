Beliefs and Rituals Surrounding Solar Eclipses in Different Cultures

The solar eclipse is seen as a significant event in various cultures around the world. Different indigenous groups have their own beliefs and rituals associated with eclipses. For example, the Navajo people refrain from eating, drinking, sleeping, or using the restroom during an eclipse to honor the order of the cosmos. The Apapocúva-Guaraní people believe that eclipses are caused by a bat or jaguar chewing on the sun or moon.

The Norse mythology attributes the darkness during an eclipse to the mischievous Loki, who lets his giant wolves swallow the sun and moon. In the northwestern United States, there is a story among indigenous groups about a bear taking a bite out of the moon. Despite the cultural variations, the total solar eclipse remains a multisensory phenomenon where the light suddenly turns to darkness and the temperature drops. People often make loud noises during the eclipse, similar to ancient practices of scaring away mythical creatures

Solar Eclipse Beliefs Rituals Cultures Navajo Apapocúva-Guaraní Norse Mythology Indigenous Groups

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



axios / 🏆 302. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inmates in New York allowed to view solar eclipse in accordance with their religious beliefsSix inmates in New York who filed a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections will be able to view the solar eclipse after reaching an agreement with the state.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Solar eclipse 2024: Religious beliefs behind the eventThe upcoming solar eclipse can evoke all kinds of emotions. It's so powerful, it's bringing together people from different cultures, religions and beliefs.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Speculations of Impending Catastrophe Surrounding Solar Eclipse Gain Attention on Social MediaSpeculations of an impending catastrophe triggered by the New Madrid Fault Line coinciding with the solar eclipse's path have gained attention on social media platforms like Reddit. Despite the lack of credible evidence, suggestions of a massive human sacrifice and doom have been circulating online.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

An Omen Of Doom And Other Myths Surrounding Solar EclipsesDebunking solar eclipse myths: Get the truth behind the scientific phenomenon that has brought fear and fascination throughout history.

Source: DiscoverMag - 🏆 459. / 53 Read more »

Ancient folklore surrounding the solar eclipseWhile the eclipse has a scientific significance, these ancient stories help us to better understand the meaning behind cultural traditions.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

Debunking myths surrounding the upcoming solar eclipseMichael joined WRTV in October 2015 as a content coordinator. He transitioned to the WRTV Digital Team as a digital content producer in August 2021.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »