Belgian Designer Dries Van Noten on Cultivating a Slow Fashion Brand

“We needed strong shoulders for that, and that’s exactly what Puig gave us. They gave us really support to expand, to do new things like e-comm, expand our accessories business, open stores in China and things like this,” he added.

Being outside the major fashion capitals allows Van Noten to work at his own speed. “In Antwerp, it’s enough to whisper, you don’t have to shout. I think living in a big city like New York, sometimes it’s kind of a struggle, and in that way, I would start to shout more, I think, than to whisper, and I prefer to whisper,” he said.

“But also in the perfume, I took all the noses through the garden to explain the mere fact that I want to have a new take on certain perfumes and certain smells. And also besides that, of course, everything had to be completely as sustainable as possible,” he added.

“I don’t design total silhouettes,” he explained. “First, I create kind of a general mood board of things with what I want to express with the collection. I do that together with my team. But then after that I really design garment by garment, accessory by accessory, that everything which we create has sense on its own and that also afterward, the person who buys these garments, in fact, can combine it in a lot of different ways.

While many of his employees have been with him for decades, the oldest person on his women’s design team is 32. Van Noten says he likes to question things, from world events to gender relations, and brings to the conversation the perspective of someone who went to his first fashion shows in 1977 and saw the emergence of French talents like Jean Paul Gaultier and Claude Montana, followed by Japanese designers in the ‘80s.

