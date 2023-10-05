The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Yulia Sytenkova, a spokeswoman for the Belarus Red Cross, said Shautsou was re-elected as its head Sept. 7 at a special congress where “the majority of members of the Belarusian organization expressed confidence in him.

The head of the government of Novopolotsk, Dzmitry Dziamidau said another group of children had previously arrived in the city — and both were brought in “to tear children away from the horrors of war. headtopics.com

The two-day visit by diplomats included envoys from former Soviet republics plus China, India, Syria and Mozambique, Belarusian officials said. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry urged diplomats not to take part in the “propaganda trip.

But a report aired in July by state Belarus 1 TV channel showed Shautsou visiting Lysychansk and saying the Belarus Red Cross was taking “an active part” in the transfers, which he said were designed for “health improvement” purposes. headtopics.com

Sytenkova, the Belarus Red Cross spokeswoman, said it was studying the decision “and a reaction will soon follow.”

Global Red Cross urges ouster of Belarus chapter chief over the deportation of Ukrainian childrenThe international Red Cross is calling for the ouster of the head of the Belarus Red Cross, who stirred international outrage for boasting that it was actively ferrying Ukrainian children from Russian-controlled areas to Belarus

