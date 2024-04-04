Belarus Arrests Activists of Human Rights Group on Extremism Charges

Three activists of Viasna , the main human rights group in Belarus , have been arrested and charged with participating in an extremist organization . The arrests are part of the government's ongoing campaign to suppress opposition and independent media in the country. Since the disputed presidential elections in August 2020, authorities have cracked down severely on dissidents, resulting in prominent opposition figures being imprisoned or forced into exile.

Viasna reports that there are currently 1,400 political prisoners in Belarus, including the group's founder, Ales Bialiatski

