Belarus arrests activist in latest crackdown on dissent

Authorities in Belarus have arrested a well-known activist on charges punishable by up to four years in prison, the country's oldest rights group said Tuesday in what appears to be the latest in the yearslong crackdown on dissent. Dzmitry Kuchuk, whose Green Party was shut down last year, has been charged with 'organizing activities that grossly violate public order,' according to the Viasna human rights center. The center said Kuchuk, 50, was arrested on Feb.

16 in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, near the Russian Embassy, where he went to lay flowers and light a candle in memory of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose sudden death in a remote Arctic prison was announced that day. The authorities ordered Kuchuk jailed for successive 15-day stints and then filed criminal charges against him, Viasna said. Belarus, Russia's neighbor with a population of

