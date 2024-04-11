Beijing Sees Fastest Rise in Prime Retail Rents Since 2019

The capital city of Beijing saw rents for prime retail locations in the first quarter rise at their fastest pace since 2019, according to property consultancy JLL. The firm expects the demand to persist throughout the year, helping boost rents, which remain well below pre-pandemic levels . Prices in China's commercial real estate market are getting close to an attractive buying point, Joe Kwan, Singapore-based managing partner at Raffles Family Office, said in an interview last week.

BEIJING — China's commercial property sector is seeing pockets of demand amid an overall real estate slump. The capital city of Beijing is seeing rents for prime retail locations rise at their fastest pace since 2019, property consultancy JLL said in a report Tuesday. Rents increased by 1.3% during the first three months of this year compared with the fourth quarter of 2023, the report said. Demand from new food and beverage brands, niche foreign fashion offerings and electric car companies has helped drive the interest in shopping mall storefronts, according to JLL. The firm expects the demand to persist throughout the year, helping boost rents, which remain well below pre-pandemic levels. Commercial real estate, which includes office buildings and shopping malls, makes up just a fraction of China's overall property market.Sales of offices and commercial-use properties rose 15% and 17%, respectively, by floor area, in January and February from a year earlier, according to Wind Informatio

Beijing Prime Retail Rents Property Consultancy Demand Shopping Mall Commercial Real Estate Pre-Pandemic Levels

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China sees little contrast between Trump and Biden, both are 'poison' for BeijingChinese foreign policy experts agree that neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden is a great option for Beijing. The pressure on China will continue to exist regardless of who comes to power.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Donald Trump Rages at Jews Who Vote for Democrats, Claims They ‘Hate Israel’In a radio interview Monday, the former president echoed disturbing comments he made in 2019.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Norwegian safety body criticizes cruise ship that nearly ran aground in 2019 stormA cruise ship carrying more than 1,370 people should never have left a northern Norway harbor five years ago despite storm warnings, forcing a major evacuation by helicopter. Norwegian officials said Tuesday it could have developed into “the worst disasters at sea in modern times.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Norwegian safety body criticizes cruise ship that nearly ran aground in 2019 stormA cruise ship carrying more than 1,370 people should never have left a northern Norway harbor five years ago despite storm warnings, forcing a major evacuation by helicopter

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Norwegian safety body criticizes cruise ship that nearly ran aground in 2019 stormA cruise ship carrying more than 1,370 people should never have left a northern Norway harbor five years ago despite storm warnings, forcing a major evacuation by helicopter

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Biden to Target Landlords Keeping Rents High in Nevada SpeechPresident Biden will target landlords he claims are keeping rents artificially high, during a speech Tuesday in the battleground state of Nevada. Biden's attack on 'rent gouging' seeks to shift the blame for stubbornly high housing costs partly onto corporate landlords, part of his broader campaign against outsized corporate pricing powers.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »