Behind-The-Scenes Facts of 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire'

Jennifer Lawrence, who played the character Katniss Everdeen in the movie 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire', faced challenges during the filming. She suffered from ear infections and a punctured eardrum due to diving and being submerged in water for long periods of time. Additionally, the costume designer Trish Summerville collaborated with a designer from Indonesia to create a dress for the movie.

The VFX department also worked closely with the costume designer to ensure the visual effects of the costumes were realistic

United States Headlines Read more: BUZZFEED »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SCREENRANT: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - How to WatchThe Hunger Games franchise continues with its first prequel, and there are various ways to watch The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The movie takes place over 60 years before the events of the original four Hunger Games movies following Katniss Everdeen, shifting the focus to a young Coriolanus Snow. Played by Tom Blyth after Donald Sutherland previously portrayed the President of Panem, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes shows Snow's younger days during the 10th Hunger Games when he becomes the mentor to District 12's female tribute, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler). The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' release comes eight years after audiences last had the opportunity to see a movie in the franchise. Still, Lionsgate wasted little time turning Suzanne Collins' prequel book into a movie, with it coming to theaters just three years after the novel was released

Source: screenrant | Read more »

SCREENRANT: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & SnakesThe Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows the story of Coriolanus Snow and his journey to regain his family's status. He is assigned the mentorship of Lucy Gray Baird for the tenth annual Hunger Games, and together they work to win the games. This movie explores the origins of Snow's transformation into the villain and the evolution of the Hunger Games.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

SCREENRANT: “It Was Easy For Her”: Jennifer Lawrence’s Talent Bothered Some Hunger Games Co-StarsThe Hunger Games franchise director breaks down the brilliant central performance from Jennifer Lawrence , and how it irked some of her co-stars.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes' Rotten Tomatoes Score Sets New Hunger Games RecordThe Rotten Tomatoes score for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is in, and the upcoming prequel has set a new franchise record.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Mixed Reviews for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes PrequelThe reviews for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes prequel movie are in, and critics have mixed opinions. While the cast is praised, other aspects of the film are evaluated thoughtfully.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

COLLİDER: The Hunger Games Franchise and the Challenge of Completing Philip Seymour Hoffman's WorkThe Hunger Games franchise faced a challenge in completing Philip Seymour Hoffman's work after his death. The creative team found a touching way to send off the character.

Source: Collider | Read more »