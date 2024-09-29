Head Topics

Behind The Blue Angels: Patriots On The Ground Keep The Miramar Air Show Running

  • 📰 nbcsandiego
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 22 sec. here
  • 7 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Quality Score:
  • News: 29%
  • Publisher: 51%

Local News News

Miramar Air Show,Blue Angels,Military Aviation

While the awe-inspiring aerial displays of the Blue Angels draw crowds to the Miramar Air Show, the unsung heroes are the passionate individuals on the ground who contribute to this annual spectacle. This piece focuses on Greg Greco, CEO of Blackbird Flight Wear, a company dedicated to honoring those who serve in the armed forces.

While all eyes will be glued on the skies, it's the patriots on the ground who have kept the show running for so many yearsat MCAS Miramar attracted thousands of people on Saturday, where people gathered to watch the military's aviation prowess on full display. A safe assumption to make about any air show is that the main attraction will be up in the skies. Sometimes, however, it's the people on the ground that make all the difference.

Blackbird Flight Wear sells aviation toys, keychains, and other merchandise. Perhaps the main appeal, though, is the apparel featuring hand-drawn artwork of all sorts of military aircraft. "We woke up at 4 in the morning just to drive over here," said Diaz. His family has been coming to the air show for the past five years, including Diaz's 6-year-old son, Donovan, whose first air show was when he was 1 year old.

Miramar Air Show Blue Angels Military Aviation Veteran Support Small Business

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 /  🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WATCH: Blue Angels take NBC 7 anchor for a ride as MCAS Miramar Air Show returnsThe Miramar Air Show returns for the entire weekend of Sept. 27-29 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, bringing aerial solo acts, military demonstration teams,…
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

WATCH: Blue Angels take NBC 7 anchor for a ride as MCAS Miramar Air Show returnsThe Miramar Air Show returns for the entire weekend of Sept. 27-29 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, bringing aerial solo acts, military demonstration teams,…
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

WATCH: Blue Angels take NBC 7 anchor for a ride as MCAS Miramar Air Show returnsThe Miramar Air Show returns for the entire weekend of Sept. 27-29 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, bringing aerial solo acts, military demonstration teams,…
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

WATCH: Blue Angels take NBC 7 anchor for a ride as MCAS Miramar Air Show returnsThe Miramar Air Show returns for the entire weekend of Sept. 27-29 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, bringing aerial solo acts, military demonstration teams,…
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

WATCH: Blue Angels take NBC 7 anchor for a ride as MCAS Miramar Air Show returnsThe Miramar Air Show returns for the entire weekend of Sept. 27-29 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, bringing aerial solo acts, military demonstration teams,…
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

WATCH: Blue Angels take NBC 7 anchor for a ride as MCAS Miramar Air Show returnsThe Miramar Air Show returns for the entire weekend of Sept. 27-29 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, bringing aerial solo acts, military demonstration teams,…
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »