Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams made plenty more plays against Arizona on another big Saturday for Pac-12. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)By now, it’s a leading theme of chatter in a chatterbox nation that the Pac-12 has found admiration at the brink of its disintegration. It’s flourishing in 2023 before perishing in 2024.

The theme seems only to deepen weekend by weekend, as if sneering and smirking at all of us who’ll pine for the Pac once 10 of its 12 teams either bolt or crawl toward three of the country’s more eastern, TV-richer leagues.

Was this image fair? The chatter seesawed some, but now it tilts one way for a long time because Cristobal’s Miami did not take a knee when a knee would have closed out a 20-17 win, handed off the ball, fumbled the ball away, then saw Georgia Tech receiver Christian Leary roaming... headtopics.com

Thus did ninth-season coach Jim Harbaugh’s comments include, “We haven’t had any points scored on us in the third quarter,” and, “We just keep getting better and better on the defensive front.”Still, the shine of the year comes from the West, just before it melts. Five of the top 10 passing teams lurk there — No. 1 Washington, No. 2 Washington State, No. 3 Southern California, No. 8 Colorado, No.

Cam Ward, the Washington State quarterback drawing deserved rave upon deserved rave, faltered to 19-for-39 for 197 yards in the 25-17 loss with one offensive touchdown, three sacks and six hurries.“He got frustrated a lot,” UCLA defensive lineman Carl Jones Jr. said.Host Arizona State tied Colorado 24-24 with 50 seconds left. headtopics.com

Colorado beats Arizona State 27-24 to end 8-game Pac-12 losing streakAlejandro Mata kicked a 43-yard field goal with 12 seconds left, Shedeur Sanders accounted for two touchdowns and Colorado ended an eight-game Pac-12 losing streak with a 27-24 win over Arizona State. Arizona State labored offensively much of the afternoon without three starting offensive linemen and two key backups due to injuries. The Sun Devils found the right gear at the right time, moving 94 yards in 13 plays to set up Trenton Bourguet’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Troy Omeire with 50 seconds