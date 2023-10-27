'Beetlejuice' Turns 30: Michael Keaton Recalls First Day on Set Playing Iconic Character (Flashback)

OCT 27,2023OCT 26,2023OCT 12, 2023SEP 29, 2023OCT 26, 2023OCT 26, 20231H AGOOCT 25, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 15, 2023JUN 9, 2023OCT 23, 2023OCT 5, 2023APR 21, 2023JAN 6, 2023

OCT 27,2023OCT 26,2023OCT 12, 2023SEP 29, 2023OCT 26, 2023OCT 26, 20231H AGOOCT 25, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 15, 2023JUN 9, 2023OCT 23, 2023OCT 5, 2023APR 21, 2023JAN 6, 2023

Read more:

etnow »

Max Top 10 Movies Filled With Halloween ClassicsBeetlejuice, Scream, and The Lost Boys are among Max's most popular movies. Read more ⮕

Michael Douglas's Connecticut Estate From 'And So It Goes' Lists for $8.6MThe Greenwich mansion had a starring role in the 2014 romantic comedy featuring Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton. Read more ⮕

First Proof of Menopause in Wild Chimps Could Solve Human Evolution MysteryThe discovery turns previous theories about menopause on their heads, raising questions about our own evolution. Read more ⮕

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bug Keeps Turning Players Into CubesNew Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bug turns Miles into a tiny, white cube. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift hits billionaire status with record-breaking 'Eras Tour'Everything Taylor Swift touches turns to gold and now she's a billionaire because of it. Read more ⮕

White House opens $45 billion in federal funds to developers to convert offices to homesBiden administration turns to developers to help ease U.S. housing crisis Read more ⮕