A biocide technician inspects an apartment on Friday in L’Hay-les-Roses, near Paris, to treat it against bedbugs. (Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters)Every year, hordes of tourists descend upon Paris with a shortlist of concerns: pickpockets, steep hotel prices, how to get skip-the-line tickets and the most polite way to decline a stranger’s offer of a friendship bracelet outside the Sacré-Coeur.standing on the metroin their Airbnbs.

The deputy mayor also attempted to reassure the public on social media, but he still made his warning clear: “No one is safe” from an infestation, he wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitterfrom French health agency ANSES, which warned that infestations were on the rise due to an uptick in travel and increasing resistance to pesticides.“Bed bugs are a costly nuisance for households in metropolitan France, considering the expense of treatment and the psychological impact,” the agency wrote in its report. It added that bedbugs are not known to transmit disease when they bite humans, but they are associated with a lower quality of life, sleep disorders and mental health issues.Last week, a college student captured footage of what appeared to be bedbugs on a high-speed train line linking the city to Paris — little brown insects contrasting with blue-and-white striped chairs, easily visible in the daylight.

'No one is safe,' Paris first deputy mayor Emmanuel Grégoire said in a tweet on Friday.

“Everyone looked at their seats and looked at their skin to see if they had been bitten by a bedbug,” he said in a video interview translated by

