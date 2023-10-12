Bedbugs 'Like Lobsters' Invade Massachusetts Apartment Block

Bedbugs have invaded a Massachusetts apartment block, triggering a lockdown of certain parts of the building.The bugs were found at Walter Salvo House in Northampton—which is managed by the Northampton Housing Authority—in the middle of September, MassLive reported. The city is situated in the center of the state around 100 miles west of Boston.

An exterminator using specialized sniffer dogs has been at the property to test all areas of the building.Heat treatments to eradicate the pests have been carried out in certain areas of the building, however residents are still noticing the insects.Although professionals have treated certain areas, there are certain procedures that must be carried out by residents to keep the problem at bay.

