ANSES, a government agency that analyzes health risks, discovered one in 10 French households contained bedbugs between 2017 and 2022.

Dead bed bugs lay on a paper towel April 30, 2009, in San Francisco, California. The infestation of bedbugs in Paris during Fashion Week has left many concerned about their spread and infestation of other countries.And as social media posts show, the bedbugs are back with a vengeance, occupying seats on trains along with movie theaters and airports.

Transport minister Clement Beaune announced that he was speaking to transit operators last week as he aims to control the spread of the pests. Recent social media videos even have experts a bit concerned about the potentially widespread nature of the bugs. headtopics.com

Three years ago, France launched a bed bug campaign, creating an emergency hotline for all those dealing with the pests. But now it appears the pests are back once again, and an influx of travelers is creating concerns the spread is just starting.

Fashion insiders are experiencing the bed bugs firsthand, even at upscale establishments one might not expect to see the insects.

Read more:

Newsweek »

Video: See bedbugs crawling over seats on Paris metroCNN’s Melissa Bell reports that France is working to eradicate a widespread bedbug outbreak prior to hosting next year’s summer Olympics.

Extra Extra: You know what they call bedbugs in Paris?Because le bedbugs have descended on the 2024 Olympics host city, here are your end-of-day links.

Bedbugs bite into Paris, stoking fears ahead of the OlympicsThe deputy mayor warns “no one is safe” as the blood-sucking insects are sighted on subways, high-speed rails, cinemas and Paris’ main international airport.

Bedbugs invade Paris ahead of 2024 OlympicsThe deputy mayor warns “no one is safe” as the blood-sucking insects are sighted on subways, high-speed rails, cinemas and Paris’ main international airport.

Is the 'scourge of bedbugs' a threat to the Paris 2024 Olympics?The latest challenge for organizers of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris? An infestation of bedbugs.

Paris battles bedbugs ahead of 2024 Summer OlympicsBedbugs are not new to Paris, but the issue has become widely publicized in recent weeks as the French capital prepares to host the 2024 Summer Olympics.