Bedard scores first NHL goal in Blackhawks loss to Bruins

made 20 saves as the Bruins won their season opener a year after setting NHL records for wins and points before losing in the first round of the playoffs.. The highly touted rookie scored about five minutes into the game on Wednesday on a wraparound that beat Ullmark and made it 1-0.

Bedard had a game-high six shots on goal in 21:44 of time on ice, though Boston finished with a 34-21 edge in that department. With his goal, Bedard became the fourth-ever No. 1 overall pick, and first since Nathan MacKinnon in 2013-14, to record points in each of his first two career games as an 18-year-old.

Frederic tied it midway through the first and Pastrnak beat Soderblom on his glove side to give Boston the lead on a feed fromseven minutes into the second. Pastrnak made it 3-1 with just under a minute left when Soderblom was pulled for an extra skater. headtopics.com

Bedard also picked up his first penalty -- a tripping call in the second period, and gave the Blackhawks a scare when he was slow to get up after crashing into the boards skates first with about five minutes left in the third period.

