Bedard has assist in NHL debut, Blackhawks beat Crosby, Penguins 4-2 on opening night

The 18-year-old Bedard played over 21 minutes in the opener, often sharing the ice with Crosby, one of his idols. Bedard had five of Chicago’s 35 shots.

Crosby began his 19th season by scoring his 551st goal, a shot into an open net off a pass from Jake Guentzel midway through the second period for a 2-0 lead. The Blackhawks roared back behind a goal from Ryan Donato — with a secondary assist from Bedard — in the second period. Cole Guttman tied it midway through the third, and Jason Dickinson gave Chicago the lead with 4:31 remaining. Nick Foligno’s empty-netter with 1:33 to go sent most of the sellout crowd that came to watch one of the NHL’s brightest stars take on one of its newest.

Johansson was signed to be Vasilevskiy’s backup. Vasilevskiy had back surgery two weeks ago and is expected to miss another six to eight weeks. Brandon Hagel converted a penalty shot for Tampa Bay, Nicholas Paul had two power-play goals and ikita Kucherov also scored twice. Brayden Point had three assists, and captain Steven Stamkos, entering the final season of a $68 million, eight-year contract, added an assist. headtopics.com

Nashville’s Juuse Saros stopped 29 shots. Ryan O’Reilly, Juuso Parssinen and Tommy Novak had goals in Andrew Brunette’s debut as Predators coach.

