Becky Lynch's Entrance at WrestleMania

Becky Lynch 's entrance includes passages from her new book, which I highly recommend. Great to have 'The Man entrance back at WrestleMania. Lynch is in a red, white and black outfit with a long white cape. Rhea Ripley is getting a live band entrance from Motionless in White and plenty of pyro. A very ornate purple and black attire for Ripley with light purple facepaint around her eye. Star entrance for the Women's World champion.

MAMI has arrived at #WrestleMania XL as @MIWband plays Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE to the ring in Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/X8I2b7GJrc— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024 Becky Lynch getting to open Night 1 and her husband Seth Rollins will be closing it out. Ripley is picking apart Lynch early, brushing her solder to insult The Man. Lynch fighting from underneath to start, Michael Cole mentions Ripley is dealing with a left arm injury and Lynch is attacking the limb to set up the Dis-Arm-He

