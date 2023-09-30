Becky G proudly shows her roots in 'Esquinas,' inspired by regional Mexican music

Growing up on the border between Mexico and the United States, Becky G spoke English, but sang corridos, boleros and mariachi in Spanish. “It’s because regional music is a little more organic, it has more acoustic elements and it’s a lower tone of voice for me, but I love it,” Becky said.

“I think when we recorded that song it literally took us an hour to write it; a guitar and the two of us, me with the melodies and him with the story.”

In “Querido Abuelo” ("Dear Grandpa"), she talks about her roots, her family and the people she loves most. Since childhood, she had talked with her grandparents about a project"totally inspired by regional Mexican music.” She decided it was finally time to focus on that project after the death of her grandfather Miguel, to whom she dedicated the track.

"He was a great inspiration to me, very hardworking. He was a very humble man who was always available to help every person in his community," she said. "He always had somewhere for them a place to sleep, food to give, he always had love to share."

