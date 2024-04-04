Beauty Demand Slows, E.l.f. Seen as Growth Driver

Demand for beauty has slowed, causing shares of beauty companies like Ulta, Estée Lauder, and Coty to drop. However, E.l.f. is seen as a growth driver in the affordable beauty segment, with potential for shelf space gains at Walmart and CVS .

Ulta CEO Says Beauty Demand Slows DownUlta CEO Dave Kimbell states that the demand for beauty products has slowed down earlier and bigger than expected. The slowdown has affected various price points and beauty categories, particularly prestige makeup and haircare.

Ford delays launch of 2 EVs as demand slowsFord announced Thursday that it would delay the unveiling of two of its upcoming electric vehicles.

