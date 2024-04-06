Beau Willimon to Write Star Wars Movie Exploring Origins of Jedi Order

In a move that has Star Wars fans across the galaxy chirping more than a hive of porgs on Ahch-To, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Beau Willimon is setting course from the political intrigue of House of Cards to the ancient, mystical realms of the Force in the upcoming movie based on the origins of the Jedi order.

Joining forces with director James Mangold, Willimon is embarking on a scriptwriting quest that promises to explore the beginnings of the Force, taking us back an astonishing 25,000 years before the Skywalker saga and any of the tales told in the existing movies and shows. The movie, operating under the working title of Dawn of the Jedi, will not mark Willimon's maiden voyage through hyperspace, however. The veteran writer previously lent his quill to Andor, the critically acclaimed Star Wars series that gave us a gritty, grounded look at the rebellion through the eyes of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna

Beau Willimon House Of Cards Star Wars Jedi Order Origins James Mangold Dawn Of The Jedi Skywalker Saga

