Beau Willimon to Write James Mangold's Star Wars Jedi Origin Movie

Nearly a year after it was first announced, James Mangold 's Star Wars Jedi origin movie has found its writer. After taking a few years to build out the universe on Disney+ with The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor and Ahsoka, Lucasfilm is turning their attention back to the big screen with mutliple new Star Wars movies in the works.

Among these are The Mandalorian & Grogu, which was recently confirmed for a May 2026 release, a Daisy Ridley-led movie, a Taika Waititi-helmed film, the Solo: A Star Wars Story spinoff Lando and Mangold's project. The Hollywood Reporter has brought word that Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Beau Willimon has been tapped to pen the script for Mangold's Star Wars Jedi origin movie. The writer already has experience with the Lucasfilm franchise by having written three episodes of Disney+'s Andor, namely the show's acclaimed Narkina 5 ar

