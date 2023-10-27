Beast Boy's New Transformation Unlocks Superman-Level Strength

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning! Spoilers ahead for Tales of the Titans #4!An upgraded transformation of Beast Boy's has officially unlocked Superman-level strength for the Titan. Garfield Logan is still processing his near-death experience in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths. But a long-forgotten villain and an insidious trap help Beast Boy achieve a form that rivals the raw power of the Man of Steel.

Beast Boy has been fighting alongside his Titans pals for years, but his career as a hero nearly ended for good in DC's most recent Crisis. Deathstroke and his Secret Society went to war with Earth's remaining heroes after the Justice League was killed by Pariah. And as a warning shot to the rest of the world, Deathstroke shot Garfield point-blank.

Beast Boy survived, but he was haunted by the experience. Even as the Titans stepped up to be the Earth's leading superhero team after the Justice League's disbandment, Garfield continued to show signs of lingering trauma that his allies, including his girlfriend Raven, have all noticed. In Tales of the Titans #4 by Andrew Constant and Brandt & Stein, Beast Boy is struggling to hold onto large animal forms as he continues to work through his painful memories. headtopics.com

Beast Boy has had some pretty strong animal forms in the past such as a dragon and a phoenix. He's even about to push himself in the upcoming crossover "Beast World" to become a Starro the Conqueror-like monster to take out an alien threat. But unlike those other transformations, Garfield's werewolf form is implied to be as strong as the Man of Steel. Of course, Lupus didn't create the cell to hold Beast Boy and admitted it was designed by a rich paranoid prepper.

Beast Boy Has Worked Through His Issues to Find True Strength Beast Boy doesn't get enough credit for his wild transformations, but this latest form is more than deserving of praise. Not only is it symbolic of Garfield working through his trauma, he's unlocked a form that makes him more powerful than ever. Beast Boy has spent a considerable amount of time searching for his inner strength since Deathstroke tried killing him. headtopics.com

