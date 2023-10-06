Bears trade disgruntled wide receiver Chase Claypool to Dolphins

Chase Claypool clearly wasn't enjoying his time in Chicago, so the Bears traded him to the Miami Dolphins. (Reed Hoffmann/AP)The Chicago Bears traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins on Friday, ending his brief, underwhelming tenure in Chicago after only 10 games.

The Bears will receive a sixth-round draft pick in 2025 and will send a seventh-round pick to the Dolphins along with Claypool, the teamsChicago sent a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire Claypool, 25, in the middle of the 2022 season, but he had only 18 catches and one touchdown for the Bears.

“The right thought process was there and I feel comfortable with that. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out and we were hoping for him to be a little bit more productive and be someone that could help us take it to the next level. I wish him luck. headtopics.com

Claypool now joins a Dolphins offense that is humming along nicely, though he will be competing for catches with standouts Tyreek Hill (28 receptions, 470 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Jaylen Waddle (12 receptions for 210 yards).

